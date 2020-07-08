All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like
4803 Woodruff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4803 Woodruff Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4803 Woodruff Avenue

4803 Woodruff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4803 Woodruff Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is located in the city of Lakewood it offers hardwood flooring through out the entire property, natural lighting, spacious living room that leads to an open floor plan kitchen area with stove and stainless steel dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook-ups plenty of cabinet space to store your kitchen items, granite counter tops. Through the kitchen area leads you to the nice backyard with a detached garage and enclosed patio.AC and heating throughout, along with a nice long driveway.
Contact us today to schedule a tour of the property. This property will not last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4803 Woodruff Avenue have any available units?
4803 Woodruff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4803 Woodruff Avenue have?
Some of 4803 Woodruff Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4803 Woodruff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4803 Woodruff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4803 Woodruff Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4803 Woodruff Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4803 Woodruff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4803 Woodruff Avenue offers parking.
Does 4803 Woodruff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4803 Woodruff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4803 Woodruff Avenue have a pool?
No, 4803 Woodruff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4803 Woodruff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4803 Woodruff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4803 Woodruff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4803 Woodruff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4803 Woodruff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4803 Woodruff Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with BalconyLakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles