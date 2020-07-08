4803 Woodruff Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property is located in the city of Lakewood it offers hardwood flooring through out the entire property, natural lighting, spacious living room that leads to an open floor plan kitchen area with stove and stainless steel dishwasher. Washer and dryer hook-ups plenty of cabinet space to store your kitchen items, granite counter tops. Through the kitchen area leads you to the nice backyard with a detached garage and enclosed patio.AC and heating throughout, along with a nice long driveway.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

