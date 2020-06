Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LAKEWOOD 3BR/1BA HOME--AVAILABLE NOW - THIS IS THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! VERY POPULAR LAKEWOOD FLOORPLAN. THREE BEDROOMS, ONE BATH. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH ALL BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. LARGE PATIO AREA AND FIREPIT IN PRIVATE BACKYARD. TWO CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED WALLS, LONG DRIVEWAY. WALK TO DEL VALLE PARK, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS.



(RLNE4578117)