4753 Snowden Avenue

Amenities
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, with inside Laundry Room. Double Car Garage. Home has 1,076 Sq. Ft . on a full size lot with large concrete patio and fenced backyard. New copper plumbing and new electrical service. Fresh paint throughout. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets, quartz counter. Bathroom has new vanity, new flooring, tile tub surround.
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, with inside Laundry Room. Double Car Garage. Home has 1,076 Sq. Ft . on a full size lot with large concrete patio and fenced backyard. New copper plumbing and new electrical service. Fresh paint throughout. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets, quartz counter. Bathroom has new vanity, new flooring, tile tub surround.