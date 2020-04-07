4753 Snowden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, with inside Laundry Room. Double Car Garage. Home has 1,076 Sq. Ft . on a full size lot with large concrete patio and fenced backyard. New copper plumbing and new electrical service. Fresh paint throughout. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets, quartz counter. Bathroom has new vanity, new flooring, tile tub surround.

