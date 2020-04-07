All apartments in Lakewood
4753 Snowden Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4753 Snowden Avenue

4753 Snowden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4753 Snowden Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home, with inside Laundry Room. Double Car Garage. Home has 1,076 Sq. Ft . on a full size lot with large concrete patio and fenced backyard. New copper plumbing and new electrical service. Fresh paint throughout. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets, quartz counter. Bathroom has new vanity, new flooring, tile tub surround.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4753 Snowden Avenue have any available units?
4753 Snowden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4753 Snowden Avenue have?
Some of 4753 Snowden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4753 Snowden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4753 Snowden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 Snowden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4753 Snowden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4753 Snowden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4753 Snowden Avenue offers parking.
Does 4753 Snowden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4753 Snowden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 Snowden Avenue have a pool?
No, 4753 Snowden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4753 Snowden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4753 Snowden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 Snowden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4753 Snowden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4753 Snowden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4753 Snowden Avenue has units with air conditioning.
