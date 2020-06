Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Available 10/28/19 Cute, clean, home, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, with family room, dining room and fireplace. I lost many photos when my hard drive crashed. Front, dining, room and two bedrooms have refinished hardwood floors. Total square footage 1603. Nice backyard and neighbors. No dogs, cats, or smokers. Lawn mowing provided. Viewing by appointment only.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lakewood-ca?lid=12570754



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5142331)