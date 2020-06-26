4468 Stevely Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Super Cute 3 Bedroom Lakewood Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com Don't miss out on this adorable three bedroom two bathroom home, in the sought after Lakewood School District. This home feature spacious living room and plenty of storage in the kitchen's design. Three bedrooms have carpet and fresh paint throughout. Newer AC installed with washer and dryer hook ups. Large back yard for family gathering and a detached garage with spacious driveway. Close to Long Beach Towne Center, Grocery Stores, Parks and 605/ 91 freeway.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536116)