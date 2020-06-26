All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 17 2020

4468 Stevely Ave

4468 Stevely Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4468 Stevely Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Carson Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cute 3 Bedroom Lakewood Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com Don't miss out on this adorable three bedroom two bathroom home, in the sought after Lakewood School District. This home feature spacious living room and plenty of storage in the kitchen's design. Three bedrooms have carpet and fresh paint throughout. Newer AC installed with washer and dryer hook ups. Large back yard for family gathering and a detached garage with spacious driveway. Close to Long Beach Towne Center, Grocery Stores, Parks and 605/ 91 freeway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4468 Stevely Ave have any available units?
4468 Stevely Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4468 Stevely Ave have?
Some of 4468 Stevely Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4468 Stevely Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4468 Stevely Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4468 Stevely Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4468 Stevely Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4468 Stevely Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4468 Stevely Ave offers parking.
Does 4468 Stevely Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4468 Stevely Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4468 Stevely Ave have a pool?
No, 4468 Stevely Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4468 Stevely Ave have accessible units?
No, 4468 Stevely Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4468 Stevely Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4468 Stevely Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4468 Stevely Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4468 Stevely Ave has units with air conditioning.

