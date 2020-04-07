4312 Iroquois Avenue

Amenities

Lakewood Park 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with 2 Car Garage and large yard! - Welcome...This classic Lakewood Home has gleaming hardwood floors, lots of windows to allow bright light in, brand new kitchen with shaker cabinets and quartz counters. The bedrooms are nice size with nice sized closets, there is a laundry room off the kitchen to accommodate large capacity appliances, the refrigerator space is equipped with ice and water hook ups, and there is large backyard for entertaining. The home has a 2 Car garage and parking off street for those street sweeping days in Lakewood!!! The home is close to the LB Towne Center and Shops on Woodruff, as well as close to the 605 Freeway. This home won't last, call for your private showing today, 562-433-4700 (gardener included) CaDRE#01961007.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4998232)