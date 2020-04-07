All apartments in Lakewood
4312 Iroquois Avenue
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

4312 Iroquois Avenue

4312 Iroquois Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4312 Iroquois Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Carson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lakewood Park 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath with 2 Car Garage and large yard! - Welcome...This classic Lakewood Home has gleaming hardwood floors, lots of windows to allow bright light in, brand new kitchen with shaker cabinets and quartz counters. The bedrooms are nice size with nice sized closets, there is a laundry room off the kitchen to accommodate large capacity appliances, the refrigerator space is equipped with ice and water hook ups, and there is large backyard for entertaining. The home has a 2 Car garage and parking off street for those street sweeping days in Lakewood!!! The home is close to the LB Towne Center and Shops on Woodruff, as well as close to the 605 Freeway. This home won't last, call for your private showing today, 562-433-4700 (gardener included) CaDRE#01961007.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4998232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Iroquois Avenue have any available units?
4312 Iroquois Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4312 Iroquois Avenue have?
Some of 4312 Iroquois Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Iroquois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Iroquois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Iroquois Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Iroquois Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4312 Iroquois Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Iroquois Avenue offers parking.
Does 4312 Iroquois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 Iroquois Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Iroquois Avenue have a pool?
No, 4312 Iroquois Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Iroquois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4312 Iroquois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Iroquois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 Iroquois Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 Iroquois Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4312 Iroquois Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
