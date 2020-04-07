4312 Iroquios

Amenities

Temporary sub-let available for a partially furnished house. Brand new living room furniture and partial bedroom. Can leave furniture or remove from site. Newly renovated kitchen, includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. We meant to move in September but family circumstances have prevented the move until January maybe later, negotiable. Looking to sub-lease so I dont lose more money then already lost. Includes two car garage and a large backyard. Perfect little house for a small family or easy going professionals. Can send pictures. Serious inquires only, please otherwise we will be walking away.