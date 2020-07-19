All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3708 Michelson Street

3708 Michelson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3708 Michelson Street, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call Scott for a private showing, 562.746.3235

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Michelson Street have any available units?
3708 Michelson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 3708 Michelson Street have?
Some of 3708 Michelson Street's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Michelson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Michelson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Michelson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3708 Michelson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 3708 Michelson Street offer parking?
No, 3708 Michelson Street does not offer parking.
Does 3708 Michelson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Michelson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Michelson Street have a pool?
No, 3708 Michelson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Michelson Street have accessible units?
No, 3708 Michelson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Michelson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 Michelson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3708 Michelson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3708 Michelson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
