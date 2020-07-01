3334 Warwood Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Spacious pool home located in Lakewood County Club. Large family room, living/dining rooms and two fire places. Extensive update was completed in 2016: Marble kitchen counters, custom cabinets, travertine tile floors, new central air and heat. All stainless steel appliances including: Thermadore oven, dishwasher, rangetop and microwave; Bosch refrigerator. Custom stone and tile work, recessed lighting. Three bedrooms plus a Master suite; three and one-half bathrooms. Flooring includes vintage terrazzo; travertine tile and carpeting. All bedrooms have beautifully refinished original hardwood floors. Master suite has walk-in closet and gorgeous marble shower, countertops and flooring. New roof was installed in 2018, huge lot, sparkling pool, two-car garage with extra long driveway.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3334-warwood-rd-lakewood-ca-90712-usa/4087eb9e-1b3f-4d1d-bd62-276bfe8d29c4



(RLNE5435931)