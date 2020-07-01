All apartments in Lakewood
3334 Warwood Road
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

3334 Warwood Road

3334 Warwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3334 Warwood Road, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Country Club Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious pool home located in Lakewood County Club. Large family room, living/dining rooms and two fire places. Extensive update was completed in 2016: Marble kitchen counters, custom cabinets, travertine tile floors, new central air and heat. All stainless steel appliances including: Thermadore oven, dishwasher, rangetop and microwave; Bosch refrigerator. Custom stone and tile work, recessed lighting. Three bedrooms plus a Master suite; three and one-half bathrooms. Flooring includes vintage terrazzo; travertine tile and carpeting. All bedrooms have beautifully refinished original hardwood floors. Master suite has walk-in closet and gorgeous marble shower, countertops and flooring. New roof was installed in 2018, huge lot, sparkling pool, two-car garage with extra long driveway.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3334-warwood-rd-lakewood-ca-90712-usa/4087eb9e-1b3f-4d1d-bd62-276bfe8d29c4

(RLNE5435931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Warwood Road have any available units?
3334 Warwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 3334 Warwood Road have?
Some of 3334 Warwood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 Warwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Warwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Warwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 Warwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 3334 Warwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3334 Warwood Road offers parking.
Does 3334 Warwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3334 Warwood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Warwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 3334 Warwood Road has a pool.
Does 3334 Warwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3334 Warwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Warwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 Warwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 Warwood Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3334 Warwood Road has units with air conditioning.

