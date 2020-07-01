3334 Warwood Road

Amenities
Spacious pool home located in Lakewood County Club. Large family room, living/dining rooms and two fire places. Extensive update was completed in 2016: Marble kitchen counters, custom cabinets, travertine tile floors, new central air and heat. All stainless steel appliances including: Thermadore oven, dishwasher, rangetop and microwave; Bosch refrigerator. Custom stone and tile work, recessed lighting. Three bedrooms plus a Master suite; three and one-half bathrooms. Flooring includes vintage terrazzo; travertine tile and carpeting. All bedrooms have beautifully refinished original hardwood floors. Master suite has walk-in closet and gorgeous marble shower, countertops and flooring. New roof was installed in 2018, huge lot, sparkling pool, two-car garage with extra long driveway.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3334-warwood-rd-lakewood-ca-90712-usa/4087eb9e-1b3f-4d1d-bd62-276bfe8d29c4
(RLNE5435931)