2918 Silva Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This ideal 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family located in the heart of Lakewood is perfect for any family! The home features a large family room and dining room, spacious rooms, and indoor laundry off the kitchen with storage space. There are beautiful and well maintained wood flooring throughout and Milgard dual pane windows.

This ideal 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family located in the heart of Lakewood is perfect for any family! The home features a large family room and dining room, spacious rooms, and indoor laundry off the kitchen with storage space. There are beautiful and well maintained wood flooring throughout and Milgard dual pane windows.