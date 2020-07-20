2918 Silva Street

Amenities
This ideal 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family located in the heart of Lakewood is perfect for any family! The home features a large family room and dining room, spacious rooms, and indoor laundry off the kitchen with storage space. There are beautiful and well maintained wood flooring throughout and Milgard dual pane windows.
