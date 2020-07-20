All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2918 Silva Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
2918 Silva Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:04 PM

2918 Silva Street

2918 Silva St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2918 Silva St, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This ideal 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family located in the heart of Lakewood is perfect for any family! The home features a large family room and dining room, spacious rooms, and indoor laundry off the kitchen with storage space. There are beautiful and well maintained wood flooring throughout and Milgard dual pane windows.
This ideal 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family located in the heart of Lakewood is perfect for any family! The home features a large family room and dining room, spacious rooms, and indoor laundry off the kitchen with storage space. There are beautiful and well maintained wood flooring throughout and Milgard dual pane windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Silva Street have any available units?
2918 Silva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 2918 Silva Street have?
Some of 2918 Silva Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Silva Street currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Silva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Silva Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2918 Silva Street is pet friendly.
Does 2918 Silva Street offer parking?
Yes, 2918 Silva Street offers parking.
Does 2918 Silva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Silva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Silva Street have a pool?
No, 2918 Silva Street does not have a pool.
Does 2918 Silva Street have accessible units?
Yes, 2918 Silva Street has accessible units.
Does 2918 Silva Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Silva Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2918 Silva Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2918 Silva Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles