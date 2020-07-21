All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated September 11 2019 at 9:07 PM

2807 Arbor Road

2807 Arbor Road · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Arbor Road, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath
Upgraded kitchen with appliances and plenty of cabinet space
Large family room
Dining room
Hardwood flooring throughout except in family room
Central heating and air
Spacious backyard with patio
Attached 2-car garage with driveway
Laundry hook-ups inside garage with courtesy washer and dryer

*********Furniture is only used for display and NOT included**********

Requirements:
No Evictions
Income to be 3x's the rent in Salary/Gross
Credit Score to be 675 & Above

$25 application fee per adult
To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact our office (562)421-9341

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 10/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Arbor Road have any available units?
2807 Arbor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 2807 Arbor Road have?
Some of 2807 Arbor Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 Arbor Road currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Arbor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Arbor Road pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Arbor Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2807 Arbor Road offer parking?
Yes, 2807 Arbor Road offers parking.
Does 2807 Arbor Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2807 Arbor Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Arbor Road have a pool?
No, 2807 Arbor Road does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Arbor Road have accessible units?
No, 2807 Arbor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Arbor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Arbor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 Arbor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 Arbor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
