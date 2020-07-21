All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2514 Allred St

2514 Allred Street · (562) 233-9999 ext. 111
Location

2514 Allred Street, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2514 Allred St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
garage
2514 Allred St Available 08/01/20 Super Clean Lakewood House - Located in the city of Lakewood, this super clean property is ready for occupancy. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 1250 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floor tiles in the entry, living room and dining area plus newer carpet in the bedrooms. There are newer blinds and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen includes granite counters, double oven, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. There is a separate laundry area with washer and dryer. The bedrooms are spacious and have good closet space. The bathroom includes separate tub and shower. The backyard is enclosed and comes with a covered patio. There is a wall air conditioner and a whole house ventilation system. The property comes with a 2 car garage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 2514 Allred St., Lakewood, CA 90712.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE5969429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2514 Allred St have any available units?
2514 Allred St has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2514 Allred St have?
Some of 2514 Allred St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 Allred St currently offering any rent specials?
2514 Allred St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 Allred St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 Allred St is pet friendly.
Does 2514 Allred St offer parking?
Yes, 2514 Allred St offers parking.
Does 2514 Allred St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 Allred St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 Allred St have a pool?
No, 2514 Allred St does not have a pool.
Does 2514 Allred St have accessible units?
No, 2514 Allred St does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 Allred St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2514 Allred St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2514 Allred St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2514 Allred St has units with air conditioning.

