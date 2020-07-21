Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit parking garage

2514 Allred St Available 08/01/20 Super Clean Lakewood House - Located in the city of Lakewood, this super clean property is ready for occupancy. With 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, this property boasts approximately 1250 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floor tiles in the entry, living room and dining area plus newer carpet in the bedrooms. There are newer blinds and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen includes granite counters, double oven, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. There is a separate laundry area with washer and dryer. The bedrooms are spacious and have good closet space. The bathroom includes separate tub and shower. The backyard is enclosed and comes with a covered patio. There is a wall air conditioner and a whole house ventilation system. The property comes with a 2 car garage. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 2514 Allred St., Lakewood, CA 90712.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



