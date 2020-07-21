2412 Dollar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Expanded Lakewood 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom with 1, 609 SQFT and indoor laundry is located in a very desirable part of Lakewood. Walking distance to Biscailuz Park on a very nice tree lined street. Separate Master with bath and indoor laundry area off kitchen. Updated throughout with fresh paint in modern colors, updated full bathroom, hardwood floors, with lots of light from the may windows. The home has a separate 2 car detached garage and possible RV parking or toy parking.



(RLNE5454236)