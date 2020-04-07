20731 Ibex Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities new construction

SUPER NEW CONSTRUCTION. The location is very impressive, being part of the ABC Unified educational system, yet not nearly impressive as the brand new construction. There are two units on this lot, but they are separate from each other. Both w/indoor laundry and equipped with Air Conditioning, granite counter tops, tiled bathrooms, new flooring, recessed lighting, paint, etc... New Everything! Easy freeway access while located near schools, shopping and recreation. Come see it, love it and make it your own!! DO NOT CALL, Please TEXT and specify the 2bedroom unit.