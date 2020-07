Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Quiet neighborhood 3-bedroom Home. Near Artesia High School and 605 Freeway. Modern kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, built-in range/oven and microwave. Washer and Dryer is located in the 2 1/2 detached garage. Two of the three bedrooms have ceiling fans. The home has recessed lighting throughout. Nice private backyard with lattice patio and area for BBQ.