2020 Del Hollow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A WONDERFUL 1,854 SQFT HOME LOCATED IN A POPULAR SECLUDED CHERRY COVER COMMUNITY! THIS IS AN AMAZING SINGLE LEVEL HOME! EVERY INCH SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP! PROFESSIONAL REDESIGNED LANDSCAPING! IMMACULATE CURB APPEAL! COMPLETELY REMODELED THROUGHOUT WITH FEATURES SUCH AS: CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, COPPER PLUMBING, NEW FLOORS, NEW BATHROOMS, TWO TONES DESIGNER PAINT EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR, RECESS LIGHTING, NEW FIXTURES! LARGE KITCHEN IS TASTEFULLY REMODELED WITH WIDE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ BRICK FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILINGS! GORGEOUS FRENCH DOOR IN THE FAMILY ROOM IS LEADING TO A TRANQUIL GARDEN TRELLIS COVERED PATIO AREA. GIANT MASTER SUITE W/HIS & HERS CLOSETS HAS A PRIVATE COURT YARD AND GREAT BATHROOM. NICE SIZABLE LIBRARY/OFFICE/4TH BEDROOM WITH FRONT GARDEN VIEW. THE DESIRABLE LAYOUT ALLOWS YOU TO ENJOY OUTDOOR LIVING WITH DELIGHTFUL PRIVACY. HUGE PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PLENTY OF ENTERTAINING SPACE! OVER-SIZED TWO CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL 3 PARKING SPACES. HOME SWEET HOME!