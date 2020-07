Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome w/2 Prkg spaces! - Enjoy this 2 Bedroom 2-Story Townhome with laminate flooring in living room, washer and dryer hook-ups, stove and dishwasher included! 2 parking spaces. This unit is spacious and has brand new carpet. The Long Beach Town Center is nearby so there is plenty of restaurants and shopping in the area. Don't miss out!



(RLNE4779650)