Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool media room

Unit Amenities carpet oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool media room

Close to everything with beautiful landscaping - Property Id: 302492



This lower 1 bedroom unit, located on a beautifully landscaped property in Lakewood and in close proximity to the Long Beach Town Center, Edwards Theaters and local shops and eateries will be completely remodeled and brand new for your enjoyment! The property features a pool with lounging area and onsite laundry. The unit will boast of all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new bath lighting and fixtures, new tile new flooring, new window treatments and new fans.

Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11500-e-215th-street-lakewood-ca/302492

Property Id 302492



(RLNE5969789)