Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

11500 E 215th Street

11500 215th St · (562) 577-5664
Location

11500 215th St, Lakewood, CA 90715
Imperial Estates West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
media room
Close to everything with beautiful landscaping - Property Id: 302492

This lower 1 bedroom unit, located on a beautifully landscaped property in Lakewood and in close proximity to the Long Beach Town Center, Edwards Theaters and local shops and eateries will be completely remodeled and brand new for your enjoyment! The property features a pool with lounging area and onsite laundry. The unit will boast of all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new bath lighting and fixtures, new tile new flooring, new window treatments and new fans.
Please call 562-577-5664 before applying (We do not refund application fees made through Turbo Tenant)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/11500-e-215th-street-lakewood-ca/302492
Property Id 302492

(RLNE5969789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11500 E 215th Street have any available units?
11500 E 215th Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11500 E 215th Street have?
Some of 11500 E 215th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11500 E 215th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11500 E 215th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11500 E 215th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11500 E 215th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11500 E 215th Street offer parking?
No, 11500 E 215th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11500 E 215th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11500 E 215th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11500 E 215th Street have a pool?
Yes, 11500 E 215th Street has a pool.
Does 11500 E 215th Street have accessible units?
No, 11500 E 215th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11500 E 215th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11500 E 215th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11500 E 215th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11500 E 215th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
