9825 River St

Amenities
Historic 1 bed/1bath Cottage. You cant beat this community and its proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Pets welcome! Washer and dryer located in-unit. Hardwood floors. Designated parking. Available Jan 1st.
Historic 1 bed/1bath Cottage. Rarely available! You cant beat this community and its proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Pets welcome! Washer and dryer located in-unit. Hardwood floors. Designated parking. Available soon. Sept 1
Amenities include:
Hardwood and slate floors, built-in custom cabinetry, custom fixtures, custom ceiling fan, gas stove, chalkboard kitchen cabinets, lots of storage, huge kitchen, private parking + lots of guest parking, pets welcome. Unit features * Cable ready * Hardwood floors * Air conditioning * Refrigerator * Walk-in closets * Garage parking * Oven / range * Heat - electric * Pet Friendly
Property Features
Parking
Storage units
Lease Terms
$1,595.00 security deposit