Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
9825 River St
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:46 AM

9825 River St

9825 River Street · No Longer Available
Location

9825 River Street, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Historic 1 bed/1bath Cottage. You cant beat this community and its proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Pets welcome! Washer and dryer located in-unit. Hardwood floors. Designated parking. Available Jan 1st.

Historic 1 bed/1bath Cottage. Rarely available! You cant beat this community and its proximity to everything you would ever want or need! Pets welcome! Washer and dryer located in-unit. Hardwood floors. Designated parking. Available soon. Sept 1
Amenities include:
Hardwood and slate floors, built-in custom cabinetry, custom fixtures, custom ceiling fan, gas stove, chalkboard kitchen cabinets, lots of storage, huge kitchen, private parking + lots of guest parking, pets welcome. Unit features * Cable ready * Hardwood floors * Air conditioning * Refrigerator * Walk-in closets * Garage parking * Oven / range * Heat - electric * Pet Friendly
Property Features

Parking
Storage units

Lease Terms

$1,595.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9825 River St have any available units?
9825 River St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 9825 River St have?
Some of 9825 River St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9825 River St currently offering any rent specials?
9825 River St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9825 River St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9825 River St is pet friendly.
Does 9825 River St offer parking?
Yes, 9825 River St offers parking.
Does 9825 River St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9825 River St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9825 River St have a pool?
No, 9825 River St does not have a pool.
Does 9825 River St have accessible units?
No, 9825 River St does not have accessible units.
Does 9825 River St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9825 River St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9825 River St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9825 River St has units with air conditioning.
