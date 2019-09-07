All apartments in Lakeside
13866 Shalyn Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

13866 Shalyn Drive

13866 Shalyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13866 Shalyn Drive, Lakeside, CA 92021
Lakeside

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13866 Shalyn Drive Available 10/01/19 GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME 4 BR, 3 BA, SOLAR, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH POOL! - This beautiful two-story home with a flowing floor plan contains 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, a formal dining room, living room, and family room with a fireplace and gorgeous landscaped and fenced backyard with swimming pool.

This spacious kitchen has a large island with room for bar stools, granite counter tops, ceramic-tiled floors, a stove, oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry.

Other quality features: new carpet throughout, new two-tone paint, a family room with fireplace, ceiling fans in bedrooms, inside laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups.

A must see! Owner pays for pool service and gardener. Great family home near
great schools, shopping, and parks. Pets OK upon approval and with deposit.

** Best of all we have SOLAR to save on your monthly bills! **

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 988-2441 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*** Will be ready to MOVE-IN on October 1st ***

*** Sorry, we are not accepting Section 8 program.***

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL PARADISE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES, LLC (619) 988-2441.

Please Visit Our Website at www.prcpsd.com

(RLNE4484331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13866 Shalyn Drive have any available units?
13866 Shalyn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 13866 Shalyn Drive have?
Some of 13866 Shalyn Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13866 Shalyn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13866 Shalyn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13866 Shalyn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13866 Shalyn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13866 Shalyn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13866 Shalyn Drive offers parking.
Does 13866 Shalyn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13866 Shalyn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13866 Shalyn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13866 Shalyn Drive has a pool.
Does 13866 Shalyn Drive have accessible units?
No, 13866 Shalyn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13866 Shalyn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13866 Shalyn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13866 Shalyn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13866 Shalyn Drive has units with air conditioning.
