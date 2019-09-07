Amenities

13866 Shalyn Drive Available 10/01/19 GORGEOUS TWO STORY HOME 4 BR, 3 BA, SOLAR, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH POOL! - This beautiful two-story home with a flowing floor plan contains 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a 3-car garage, a formal dining room, living room, and family room with a fireplace and gorgeous landscaped and fenced backyard with swimming pool.



This spacious kitchen has a large island with room for bar stools, granite counter tops, ceramic-tiled floors, a stove, oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and walk-in pantry.



Other quality features: new carpet throughout, new two-tone paint, a family room with fireplace, ceiling fans in bedrooms, inside laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups.



A must see! Owner pays for pool service and gardener. Great family home near

great schools, shopping, and parks. Pets OK upon approval and with deposit.



** Best of all we have SOLAR to save on your monthly bills! **



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 988-2441 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*** Will be ready to MOVE-IN on October 1st ***



*** Sorry, we are not accepting Section 8 program.***



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL PARADISE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES, LLC (619) 988-2441.



Please Visit Our Website at www.prcpsd.com



