13808 Pinkard Way Unit #51

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Central A/C, 2 Car Garage, Park-Like Setting - This Bi-Level beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome is located near Lake Jennings in the impeccably maintained Knolls Complex and has a great private patio with views of the surrounding mountains and park-like setting. It is ready for immediate move-in.



Close to Freeway 8, shopping, schools and recreation

Central A/C

Built in 1992

Property has a Pool and many different park-like areas to have a picnic or read a book



Lower Level:

*Private balcony with great mountain views in a park like setting

*Large living room

-----Built-in multimedia ceiling speakers

-----Cozy fireplace with mantle and display lighting

-----Recessed lighting

*Dining Area with a handy breakfast bar

*Kitchen:

-----Updated and modernized with:

-----Lots of cabinets

-----Recessed and accent lighting

-----Tiled counters with back splashes

-----Under cabinet microwave

-----Dual stainless steel sinks with disposal

-----Stove/Oven

-----Dishwasher

-----Side by side fridge

*2 Car Tandem Garage

-----Washer/Dryer Hookups

-----Opener with remote



Upper Level:

*Master bedroom suite

-----Large closet

-----Lighted fan with remote

-----Wall mount for TV

-----Stunning views from windows

-----Private master bathroom with dual sinks

*Second bedroom suite

-----Large closet

-----Lighted fan with remote

-----Stunning views from windows

-----Private bathroom



*Water, sewer & trash are included

*Pets considered with additional deposit. Some Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required

*Good Credit Required. No Smoking. No Co-Signers

*1 year lease. Rent $5,795/mo. Deposit $1,800 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required



13808 Pinkard Way, Unit #51, El Cajon 92021

Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



(RLNE4698078)