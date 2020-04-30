Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Central A/C, 2 Car Garage, Park-Like Setting - This Bi-Level beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome is located near Lake Jennings in the impeccably maintained Knolls Complex and has a great private patio with views of the surrounding mountains and park-like setting. It is ready for immediate move-in.
Close to Freeway 8, shopping, schools and recreation
Central A/C
Built in 1992
Property has a Pool and many different park-like areas to have a picnic or read a book
Lower Level:
*Private balcony with great mountain views in a park like setting
*Large living room
-----Built-in multimedia ceiling speakers
-----Cozy fireplace with mantle and display lighting
-----Recessed lighting
*Dining Area with a handy breakfast bar
*Kitchen:
-----Updated and modernized with:
-----Lots of cabinets
-----Recessed and accent lighting
-----Tiled counters with back splashes
-----Under cabinet microwave
-----Dual stainless steel sinks with disposal
-----Stove/Oven
-----Dishwasher
-----Side by side fridge
*2 Car Tandem Garage
-----Washer/Dryer Hookups
-----Opener with remote
Upper Level:
*Master bedroom suite
-----Large closet
-----Lighted fan with remote
-----Wall mount for TV
-----Stunning views from windows
-----Private master bathroom with dual sinks
*Second bedroom suite
-----Large closet
-----Lighted fan with remote
-----Stunning views from windows
-----Private bathroom
*Water, sewer & trash are included
*Pets considered with additional deposit. Some Breed Restrictions. Meet/Greet Required
*Good Credit Required. No Smoking. No Co-Signers
*1 year lease. Rent $5,795/mo. Deposit $1,800 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required
13808 Pinkard Way, Unit #51, El Cajon 92021
Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
(RLNE4698078)