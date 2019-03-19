Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Air-conditioned 2 story, bright and spacious condo in The Knolls community.



Unit boasts new custom color paint throughout accented by new carpet in living room and bedrooms and vinyl in baths.



Tile in the kitchen. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.



Gas fireplace in the living room. Vaulted ceilings enchance the units spaciousness.



Each bedroom is spacious and has own attached bathroom. Large private balcony accessable from the living room and one of the master bedrooms.



Stackable washer and dryer in unit.

Water and trash included in rent.

Small pets ok (max2) upon approval.



DRE01197438



https://utopiamanagement.com/properties/el-cajon-house-rental-92021-13801-pinkard-way-4



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,175, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 12/08/2018



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.