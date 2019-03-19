All apartments in Lakeside
March 19 2019

13801 Pinkard Way

13801 Pinkard Way · No Longer Available
Location

13801 Pinkard Way, Lakeside, CA 92021
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Air-conditioned 2 story, bright and spacious condo in The Knolls community.

Unit boasts new custom color paint throughout accented by new carpet in living room and bedrooms and vinyl in baths.

Tile in the kitchen. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave.

Gas fireplace in the living room. Vaulted ceilings enchance the units spaciousness.

Each bedroom is spacious and has own attached bathroom. Large private balcony accessable from the living room and one of the master bedrooms.

Stackable washer and dryer in unit.
Water and trash included in rent.
Small pets ok (max2) upon approval.

DRE01197438

https://utopiamanagement.com/properties/el-cajon-house-rental-92021-13801-pinkard-way-4

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,175, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 12/08/2018

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13801 Pinkard Way have any available units?
13801 Pinkard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 13801 Pinkard Way have?
Some of 13801 Pinkard Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13801 Pinkard Way currently offering any rent specials?
13801 Pinkard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 Pinkard Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13801 Pinkard Way is pet friendly.
Does 13801 Pinkard Way offer parking?
No, 13801 Pinkard Way does not offer parking.
Does 13801 Pinkard Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13801 Pinkard Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 Pinkard Way have a pool?
No, 13801 Pinkard Way does not have a pool.
Does 13801 Pinkard Way have accessible units?
No, 13801 Pinkard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 Pinkard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13801 Pinkard Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13801 Pinkard Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13801 Pinkard Way has units with air conditioning.
