Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
13758 Lakeview Court
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

13758 Lakeview Court

13758 Lakeview Court · No Longer Available
Location

13758 Lakeview Court, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
GORGEOUS TOTALLY REMODELED STUDIO/GRANNY FLAT! - This gorgeous, remodeled Studio/Granny Flat has been completely refurbished inside and out. Features tile throughout, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven & microwave). Central heating & AC with only $50.00 for utilities.

**THIS HOME IS DEFINITELY A MUST SEE!!!** -- 13758 Lakeview Court, El Cajon CA 92021

*** Single Occupancy Only ***

*** Sorry, we are not accepting Section 8 program.***

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL PARADISE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIALPROPERTIES, LLC (619) 988-2441.

Please Visit Our Website at www.prcpsd.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5179418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13758 Lakeview Court have any available units?
13758 Lakeview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 13758 Lakeview Court have?
Some of 13758 Lakeview Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13758 Lakeview Court currently offering any rent specials?
13758 Lakeview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13758 Lakeview Court pet-friendly?
No, 13758 Lakeview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 13758 Lakeview Court offer parking?
No, 13758 Lakeview Court does not offer parking.
Does 13758 Lakeview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13758 Lakeview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13758 Lakeview Court have a pool?
No, 13758 Lakeview Court does not have a pool.
Does 13758 Lakeview Court have accessible units?
No, 13758 Lakeview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13758 Lakeview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13758 Lakeview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13758 Lakeview Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13758 Lakeview Court has units with air conditioning.

