12923 Mapleview Street #14 Available 12/16/19 Private complex offering upstairs condo for rent - End unit located upstairs with two wall AC units, neutral carpet and wood laminate flooring, tiled bath with tub/shower combo, vanity and stack washer and dryer, big storage closet, mirrored closet and ceiling fan in bedroom. Separate dining area off living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen has white appliances including dual door refrigerator with digital in door panel for water and ice, smooth top electric stove/oven, built-in microwave, stainless double sink, modern white cabinetry with updated hardware and granite look laminate counter-tops. This unit is near back of small complex with 14 units and includes one off street unassigned parking space behind unit and overlooks courtyard. Will allow one small pet under 20lbs.



