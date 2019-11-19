All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

12923 Mapleview Street #14

12923 Mapleview Street · No Longer Available
Location

12923 Mapleview Street, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12923 Mapleview Street #14 Available 12/16/19 Private complex offering upstairs condo for rent - End unit located upstairs with two wall AC units, neutral carpet and wood laminate flooring, tiled bath with tub/shower combo, vanity and stack washer and dryer, big storage closet, mirrored closet and ceiling fan in bedroom. Separate dining area off living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen has white appliances including dual door refrigerator with digital in door panel for water and ice, smooth top electric stove/oven, built-in microwave, stainless double sink, modern white cabinetry with updated hardware and granite look laminate counter-tops. This unit is near back of small complex with 14 units and includes one off street unassigned parking space behind unit and overlooks courtyard. Will allow one small pet under 20lbs.

DRE01197438

https://utopiamanagement.com/properties/lakeside-property-management-12923-mapleview-street-14

(RLNE2085804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12923 Mapleview Street #14 have any available units?
12923 Mapleview Street #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 12923 Mapleview Street #14 have?
Some of 12923 Mapleview Street #14's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12923 Mapleview Street #14 currently offering any rent specials?
12923 Mapleview Street #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12923 Mapleview Street #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12923 Mapleview Street #14 is pet friendly.
Does 12923 Mapleview Street #14 offer parking?
Yes, 12923 Mapleview Street #14 offers parking.
Does 12923 Mapleview Street #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12923 Mapleview Street #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12923 Mapleview Street #14 have a pool?
No, 12923 Mapleview Street #14 does not have a pool.
Does 12923 Mapleview Street #14 have accessible units?
No, 12923 Mapleview Street #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 12923 Mapleview Street #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12923 Mapleview Street #14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12923 Mapleview Street #14 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12923 Mapleview Street #14 has units with air conditioning.
