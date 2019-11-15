All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

12716 Lakeshore Dr. #K

12716 Lakeshore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12716 Lakeshore Dr, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
1 BD 1BD Remodeled & upgraded Condo - This lovely upgraded condo in Lakeshore Estates across from Lindo Lake is located at 12716 Lakeshore Dr Apt. K Lakeside, CA 92040.

It is newly painted, attractive laminated flooring in living room, dining room and granite counter tops in kitchen and bath.

-Private parking space
-New carpet/paint
-Granite kitchen counter tops
-New Refrigerator,
-Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave,
-Maple cabinets
-Mirrored closet door
-Heat Source: Electric

-Swimming pool
-Patio area
-Onsite Community Laundry

Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico Score Minimum 600
-Combined Income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Rent $1,495
-Deposit $1,200
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay SDGE
and cable/internet .

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

We delete posts once rented.

Thanks for considering us.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!

(RLNE5307889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

