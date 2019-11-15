12716 Lakeshore Dr. #K

Amenities

1 BD 1BD Remodeled & upgraded Condo - This lovely upgraded condo in Lakeshore Estates across from Lindo Lake is located at 12716 Lakeshore Dr Apt. K Lakeside, CA 92040.



It is newly painted, attractive laminated flooring in living room, dining room and granite counter tops in kitchen and bath.



-Private parking space

-New carpet/paint

-Granite kitchen counter tops

-New Refrigerator,

-Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave,

-Maple cabinets

-Mirrored closet door

-Heat Source: Electric



-Swimming pool

-Patio area

-Onsite Community Laundry



Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico Score Minimum 600

-Combined Income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Rent $1,495

-Deposit $1,200

-Water, sewer and trash are included

-Residents are responsible to pay SDGE

and cable/internet .



-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit of $200 per pet (2 pet max)



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



We delete posts once rented.



Thanks for considering us.



For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!



