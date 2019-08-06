12388 Lakeshore Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

BEAUTIFULLY remodeled, 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom apartment is Lakeside. (SECT 8 APPROVED) The place has been gutted out and redone! New Quartz Counter tops in Kitchen, Painted Cabinets, New laminate flooring, new vanity in bathroom, new dual pane windows (coming soon), completely painted, newer appliances (refrigerator, stove, dish washer), new heater, new ceiling fans in every room, A/C in living room, laundry room on site, parking in front of the unit and guest parking available. Call today to schedule a showing.