All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 12388 Lakeshore Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
12388 Lakeshore Dr.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:38 PM

12388 Lakeshore Dr.

12388 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12388 Lakeshore Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
BEAUTIFULLY remodeled, 2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom apartment is Lakeside. (SECT 8 APPROVED) The place has been gutted out and redone! New Quartz Counter tops in Kitchen, Painted Cabinets, New laminate flooring, new vanity in bathroom, new dual pane windows (coming soon), completely painted, newer appliances (refrigerator, stove, dish washer), new heater, new ceiling fans in every room, A/C in living room, laundry room on site, parking in front of the unit and guest parking available. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12388 Lakeshore Dr. have any available units?
12388 Lakeshore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 12388 Lakeshore Dr. have?
Some of 12388 Lakeshore Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12388 Lakeshore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12388 Lakeshore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12388 Lakeshore Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12388 Lakeshore Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 12388 Lakeshore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12388 Lakeshore Dr. offers parking.
Does 12388 Lakeshore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12388 Lakeshore Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12388 Lakeshore Dr. have a pool?
No, 12388 Lakeshore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12388 Lakeshore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12388 Lakeshore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12388 Lakeshore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12388 Lakeshore Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12388 Lakeshore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12388 Lakeshore Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeside Apartments with Garages
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA
Spring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College