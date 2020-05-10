10328 New Bedford Ct.

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home with Garage@New Bedford Community in Foothills of Eucalyptus Hills - Lovely Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
Convenient Location close to Hwy 67
Solar powered...save $$$$ on utilities
Kitchen has granite counters & Black/Stainless Steel appliances
New Carpet & Paint
Central Air Conditioning & Heating
Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom Built in closet systems
Private yard with 2 patio areas
Close to Lakeside Farms Elem School, Willowbrook Golf Course
New Bedford Community offers Slide & Playground, Basketball, Pavillion, Large grassy area for outdoor activities.
Rent includes gardener & Home appliances: refrigerator, gas range, microwave, Washer/Dryer
Tenant pays all utilities except trash
No Pets
Rental Requirements:
Single Family
Military Welcome
$35 application fee per occupant over 18 year
Apply on-line@JKP-propertymanagement.com
Must provide proof of Income, minimum FICO score of 640
No smoking any substance
Landlord requires proof of renters insurance
One year lease minimum
Security Deposit of $2950
(RLNE5755698)