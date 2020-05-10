All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 10328 New Bedford Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
10328 New Bedford Ct.
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

10328 New Bedford Ct.

10328 New Bedford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10328 New Bedford Court, Lakeside, CA 92040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home with Garage@New Bedford Community in Foothills of Eucalyptus Hills - Lovely Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage
Convenient Location close to Hwy 67
Solar powered...save $$$$ on utilities
Kitchen has granite counters & Black/Stainless Steel appliances
New Carpet & Paint
Central Air Conditioning & Heating
Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans
Master Bedroom Built in closet systems
Private yard with 2 patio areas
Close to Lakeside Farms Elem School, Willowbrook Golf Course
New Bedford Community offers Slide & Playground, Basketball, Pavillion, Large grassy area for outdoor activities.

Rent includes gardener & Home appliances: refrigerator, gas range, microwave, Washer/Dryer
Tenant pays all utilities except trash
No Pets

Rental Requirements:
Single Family
Military Welcome
$35 application fee per occupant over 18 year
Apply on-line@JKP-propertymanagement.com
Must provide proof of Income, minimum FICO score of 640
No smoking any substance
Landlord requires proof of renters insurance
One year lease minimum
Security Deposit of $2950

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 New Bedford Ct. have any available units?
10328 New Bedford Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 10328 New Bedford Ct. have?
Some of 10328 New Bedford Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 New Bedford Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10328 New Bedford Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 New Bedford Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 10328 New Bedford Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 10328 New Bedford Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10328 New Bedford Ct. offers parking.
Does 10328 New Bedford Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10328 New Bedford Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 New Bedford Ct. have a pool?
No, 10328 New Bedford Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 10328 New Bedford Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10328 New Bedford Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 New Bedford Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10328 New Bedford Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10328 New Bedford Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10328 New Bedford Ct. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAWinter Gardens, CABostonia, CARancho San Diego, CAAlpine, CA
La Presa, CARamona, CABonita, CACoronado, CARancho Santa Fe, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAFallbrook, CAFrench Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College