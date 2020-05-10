10328 New Bedford Ct.

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Story Home with Garage@New Bedford Community in Foothills of Eucalyptus Hills - Lovely Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage

Convenient Location close to Hwy 67

Solar powered...save $$$$ on utilities

Kitchen has granite counters & Black/Stainless Steel appliances

New Carpet & Paint

Central Air Conditioning & Heating

Energy Efficient Ceiling Fans

Master Bedroom Built in closet systems

Private yard with 2 patio areas

Close to Lakeside Farms Elem School, Willowbrook Golf Course

New Bedford Community offers Slide & Playground, Basketball, Pavillion, Large grassy area for outdoor activities.



Rent includes gardener & Home appliances: refrigerator, gas range, microwave, Washer/Dryer

Tenant pays all utilities except trash

No Pets



Rental Requirements:

Single Family

Military Welcome

$35 application fee per occupant over 18 year

Apply on-line@JKP-propertymanagement.com

Must provide proof of Income, minimum FICO score of 640

No smoking any substance

Landlord requires proof of renters insurance

One year lease minimum

Security Deposit of $2950



