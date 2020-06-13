Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Lakeland Village, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeland Village
1 Unit Available
33311 Blackwell Blvd.
33311 Blackwell Boulevard, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
783 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Home with a Huge Yard and Stunning Views - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakeland Village
1 Unit Available
33135 Buena Vista
33135 Buena Vista Street, Lakeland Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeland Village

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
3648 Raven Drive
3648 Raven Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
875 sqft
Raven Drive - Property Id: 251972 Interior fully remodeled! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath. New dual pane windows, new kitchen, new stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave oven, large stainless steel sink. Beautiful backsplash in the kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
586 Parkview Dr
586 Parkview Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
July 1 Move In** 2 bedroom 2 bath(bedrooms upstairs) Townhome style Condo, 2 Sliding doors out to 2 patio area, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Single Car Garage, Close to Shopping, Schools & 15 Freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeland Village
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
10 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Lake District
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1917 sqft
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake View District
1 Unit Available
16450 Pinyon
16450 Pinyon Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
864 sqft
16450 Pinyon Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29262 St Andrews
29262 St Andrews, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2223 sqft
29262 St Andrews Available 07/10/20 SOLAR HOME *SAVE $$$ * 24 HOUR VIRTUAL TOUR * BY APPT ONLY * SUNSET & PANORAMIC VIEWS - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/a5ef4a12-367d-4919-a60f-2e34ade95c96/ this is a newer home built in 2015 .

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Historic District
1 Unit Available
206 S Main St.
206 Main Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
206 S Main St. Available 06/15/20 Large, Updated Four Bedroom Home In Great Location - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32860 Mission Trail
32860 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
880 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1502 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29617 Rawlings Way
29617 Rawlings, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2182 sqft
Come see this fabulously located home in Lake Elsinore! Right down the street from the Storm Stadium where you can view the fireworks from you own home during the 4th of July! This home is fully fenced with a quaint kitchen and lovely spacious

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
32479 Silver Creek
32479 Silver Creek, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,147
2118 sqft
Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeland Village
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
34 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Los Alamos Hills
8 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,934
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakeland Village, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakeland Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

