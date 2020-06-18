Amenities

33135 Buena Vista Available 06/24/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Stunning lake and mountain views from this spacious two bedroom two bath home offering a versatile bonus room/third bedroom. The entry opens to a large living room/dining area which connects conveniently to the large kitchen. The kitchen features beautiful wood cabinetry, an abundance of storage space, and a breakfast bar. The master suite is very large and offers a private balcony offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and lake. This home isn't ready yet, but please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



