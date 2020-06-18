All apartments in Lakeland Village
Find more places like 33135 Buena Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland Village, CA
/
33135 Buena Vista
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

33135 Buena Vista

33135 Buena Vista Street · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

33135 Buena Vista Street, Lakeland Village, CA 92530
Lakeland Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33135 Buena Vista · Avail. Jun 24

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
33135 Buena Vista Available 06/24/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Stunning lake and mountain views from this spacious two bedroom two bath home offering a versatile bonus room/third bedroom. The entry opens to a large living room/dining area which connects conveniently to the large kitchen. The kitchen features beautiful wood cabinetry, an abundance of storage space, and a breakfast bar. The master suite is very large and offers a private balcony offering stunning views of the surrounding mountains and lake. This home isn't ready yet, but please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5662394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33135 Buena Vista have any available units?
33135 Buena Vista has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 33135 Buena Vista currently offering any rent specials?
33135 Buena Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33135 Buena Vista pet-friendly?
No, 33135 Buena Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Village.
Does 33135 Buena Vista offer parking?
Yes, 33135 Buena Vista does offer parking.
Does 33135 Buena Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33135 Buena Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33135 Buena Vista have a pool?
No, 33135 Buena Vista does not have a pool.
Does 33135 Buena Vista have accessible units?
No, 33135 Buena Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 33135 Buena Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 33135 Buena Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33135 Buena Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 33135 Buena Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 33135 Buena Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lakeland Village 2 BedroomsLakeland Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Lakeland Village Apartments with BalconyLakeland Village Apartments with Garage
Lakeland Village Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity