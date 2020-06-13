/
3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Sherwood, CA
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2095 Trentham Road
2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes.
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2442 Swanfield Court
2442 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA
Available April 1st and could be Furnished. Pristine All redone Trentwood townhouse inside guard gated Lake Sherwood. View side of the street with killer views to the club, lake and surrounding mountains! All new French Oak wood flooring throughout.
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
100 Upper Lake Road
100 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
Only a minute walk from the lake! Great floor plan with a very comfortable and charming feeling. Beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the downstairs. Formal living room with marble fireplace and dining room that opens to butler's pantry.
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2105 Marshbrook Road
2105 Marsh Brook Road, Lake Sherwood, CA
Located within the guard gates of Lake Sherwood & set amidst soaring trees, this sophisticated residence affords an impressive level of privacy on 1.22 flat acres. A winding drive creates a dramatic arrival to this spacious, single story home.
Lake Sherwood
1 Unit Available
2454 Swanfield Court
2454 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2835 sqft
This premier townhome is in the private enclave of Sherwood Country Club. Located behind the guard gates, this property features expansive views of the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains & overlooks the country club grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Sherwood
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1633 Oldcastle Place
1633 Oldcastle Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
Location Location Location. A single story home in quiet cul-de-sac in a highly desirable Westlake Village neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Sherwood
Lang Ranch
9 Units Available
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,693
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Westlake
14 Units Available
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Central Thousand Oaks
10 Units Available
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,718
1340 sqft
Furnished one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly apartments with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, pool, bbq/grill area, garage parking. Thousand Oaks neighborhood with access to Ventura Freeway, Green Line public transit.
Rancho Conejo
1 Unit Available
1040 Amberton Lane
1040 Amberton Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1671 sqft
1040 Amberton Lane, Newbury Park, CA 91320 - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
31619 Lobo Canyon Road
31619 Lobo Canyon Road, Los Angeles County, CA
Custom Santa Barbara-style estate like no other! - This rare, exceptional Santa Barbara-style estate nestled in Lobo Canyon is for lease and will take your breath away.
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
937 Shadow Lake Drive
937 Shadow Lake Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
Racquet Club Villas Community - Located in the Racquet Club Villas Community, this Townhome is near The Oaks Mall with access to Entertainment, Dining, Shopping. This home features a spacious living room. The bedrooms are of great size.
Los Robles
1 Unit Available
272 Green Moor Pl
272 Green Moor Place, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1421 sqft
Los Robles Townhomes -This is a large 3 bedroom 2 Â½ bath condo with interior laundry room, a single car garage with one assigned parking space, fenced in back patio, access to pool and clubhouse.
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
30623 Janlor
30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1708 sqft
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees.
Newbury Park
1 Unit Available
112 Monica Circle
112 South Monica Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1649 sqft
California outdoor living! Great Cul de-Sac location and move-in condition single story Pool home. Giant Paved RV parking area behind gate. Huge pie shaped lot features grassy area, pool and large patio.
Central Thousand Oaks
1 Unit Available
1036 Hendrix Avenue
1036 Hendrix Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1791 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3+2 single story, single family house with a large lot in a nice neighborhood. It has separate family room facing the private low maintenance back yard.Granite counters in the upgraded kitchen with a pantry.
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
1716 Tiburon Ct.
1716 Tiburon Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1152 sqft
This crisp, clean 3 bedroom townhome is located in a great area of Thousand Oaks. It features a light and bright open floor plan with a private gated patio and travertine Floors throughout.
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2363 Topsail Circle
2363 Topsail Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
Don't wait for this special opportunity to live on the lake. Single story three bedroom with rare private pool and boat dock! Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace, wood floors and sliding doors to your spacious patio.
Westlake
1 Unit Available
2329 Waterby Street
2329 Waterby Street, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1780 sqft
Important - Read the Details!Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Westlake Village. All personal property to remain on property. Lovely family room with fireplace, open kitchen and additional formal living space, plus a nice sun room.
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
476 Serento Circle
476 Serento Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1185 sqft
"Wildwood Condos" Turn key 3 bedroom two bath end unit located on a tranquil cul de sac street. Almost 1200 sq.ft. with new paint and carpet, laminate floors and an attractive kitchen with granite counters and a walk in pantry.
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
3825 Charthouse Circle
3825 Charthouse Circle, Westlake Village, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2222 sqft
Westlake
1 Unit Available
1176 S Westlake Boulevard
1176 South Westlake Boulevard, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1750 sqft
Beautifully updated Westlake Bay end-unit tri-level townhome has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home features a direct-access garage and connected carport with a ceramic tile entry and a ground-floor half bath.
Westlake
1 Unit Available
158 Sunset Drive
158 Sunset Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1795 sqft
North Ranch
1 Unit Available
2514 Montecito Avenue
2514 Montecito Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA
This lovely executive home is located behind the gates of Estates at North Pointe. Main features of this home include 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, plus an office and media room. The garages are both 2-car garage with direct access, and a 1-car garage.
