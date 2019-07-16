343 Upper Lake Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Cozy Lake Sherwood Cottage Home with Views! - Drive through the prestigious gates of Lake Sherwood to this 1950's charmer with a dock! This home has C-O-Z-Y written all over it! You will be greeted by a beautiful stone fireplace, an updated kitchen and a large deck with forever views. This home is an outdoor entertainer's dream! There is a spacious front patio, two decks facing the lake, a hot tub and of course, the dock waiting for your boat. Rent includes the main house, one car garage, maid's quarters, laundry room, and the dock! Pets welcome, subject to Landlord's approval.



