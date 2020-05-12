314 Upper Lake Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

Beautifully furnished remodeled vintage Sherwood Cottage with views from every room. Owner will consider 3 to 6 month lease. 35 steps up. Completely remodeled kitchen and baths with slate and marble finishes. Two viewing decks with nice entertaining areas. Private dock Call owner Ann Stanley with all questions and for showings 805 657 9989