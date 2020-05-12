314 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361 Lake Sherwood
Beautifully furnished remodeled vintage Sherwood Cottage with views from every room. Owner will consider 3 to 6 month lease. 35 steps up. Completely remodeled kitchen and baths with slate and marble finishes. Two viewing decks with nice entertaining areas. Private dock Call owner Ann Stanley with all questions and for showings 805 657 9989
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
