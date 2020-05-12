All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Find more places like 314 Upper Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Sherwood, CA
/
314 Upper Lake Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:51 PM

314 Upper Lake Road

314 Upper Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Sherwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

314 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Beautifully furnished remodeled vintage Sherwood Cottage with views from every room. Owner will consider 3 to 6 month lease. 35 steps up. Completely remodeled kitchen and baths with slate and marble finishes. Two viewing decks with nice entertaining areas. Private dock Call owner Ann Stanley with all questions and for showings 805 657 9989

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Upper Lake Road have any available units?
314 Upper Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
What amenities does 314 Upper Lake Road have?
Some of 314 Upper Lake Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Upper Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
314 Upper Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Upper Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 314 Upper Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 314 Upper Lake Road offer parking?
No, 314 Upper Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 314 Upper Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Upper Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Upper Lake Road have a pool?
No, 314 Upper Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 314 Upper Lake Road have accessible units?
Yes, 314 Upper Lake Road has accessible units.
Does 314 Upper Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Upper Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Upper Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Upper Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Sherwood 2 BedroomsLake Sherwood Apartments with Balcony
Lake Sherwood Apartments with ParkingLake Sherwood Apartments with Pool
Lake Sherwood Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CA
Montecito, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons