Lake Sherwood, CA
2105 Marshbrook Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

2105 Marshbrook Road

2105 Marsh Brook Road · (805) 341-9330
Location

2105 Marsh Brook Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 6099 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located within the guard gates of Lake Sherwood & set amidst soaring trees, this sophisticated residence affords an impressive level of privacy on 1.22 flat acres. A winding drive creates a dramatic arrival to this spacious, single story home. The interiors blend seamlessly with the chic, clean-lined open floor plan, perfect for modern living on a grand scale. The two front rooms, an impressive dining room & handsome library, are adjoined by a romantic shared front patio that enjoys views of the entryway garden & water fountain. The vast great room is light & airy, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows & doors that lead outside. Dine al fresco on the extensive patio overlooking the pool & English Garden, featuring pristine white roses on a verdant canvas. The expansive, park-like grounds can also be accessed through the luxurious master bedroom suite. Additional membership to Sherwood Country Club provides amenities such as fine dining, golf, tennis, pool, spa & gym facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Marshbrook Road have any available units?
2105 Marshbrook Road has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2105 Marshbrook Road have?
Some of 2105 Marshbrook Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Marshbrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Marshbrook Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Marshbrook Road pet-friendly?
No, 2105 Marshbrook Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 2105 Marshbrook Road offer parking?
Yes, 2105 Marshbrook Road does offer parking.
Does 2105 Marshbrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 Marshbrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Marshbrook Road have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Marshbrook Road has a pool.
Does 2105 Marshbrook Road have accessible units?
No, 2105 Marshbrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Marshbrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Marshbrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 Marshbrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 Marshbrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
