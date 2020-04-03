2105 Marshbrook Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located within the guard gates of Lake Sherwood & set amidst soaring trees, this sophisticated residence affords an impressive level of privacy on 1.22 flat acres. A winding drive creates a dramatic arrival to this spacious, single story home. The interiors blend seamlessly with the chic, clean-lined open floor plan, perfect for modern living on a grand scale. The two front rooms, an impressive dining room & handsome library, are adjoined by a romantic shared front patio that enjoys views of the entryway garden & water fountain. The vast great room is light & airy, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows & doors that lead outside. Dine al fresco on the extensive patio overlooking the pool & English Garden, featuring pristine white roses on a verdant canvas. The expansive, park-like grounds can also be accessed through the luxurious master bedroom suite. Additional membership to Sherwood Country Club provides amenities such as fine dining, golf, tennis, pool, spa & gym facilities.