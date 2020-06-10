All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

2095 Trentham Road

2095 Trentham Road · (805) 795-1880
Location

2095 Trentham Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 9200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
elevator
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes. As you step into this home you'll discover that you're falling in love with the exceptional beauty that is defined in the architecture, the elegant lines of the interior design and the tranquility that comes from the most magnificent view of Lake Sherwood. Enter the front iron doors; pass the grand foyer and look through a magnificent carved arched window, and you are transported to an amazing Lake Como setting. As with most exceptional properties, this home has over the top features, attention to the most minimal detail, and three stories of living space with the most opulent materials such as limestone and wide plank hardwood flooring, roaring ceilings, artistic paint textures, chef's kitchen with AGA stove and walk-in commercial fridge, elevator, custom cabinetry, artisan iron doors and windows, Japanese soaking tub, pool deck with waterfall, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2095 Trentham Road have any available units?
2095 Trentham Road has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2095 Trentham Road have?
Some of 2095 Trentham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2095 Trentham Road currently offering any rent specials?
2095 Trentham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2095 Trentham Road pet-friendly?
No, 2095 Trentham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 2095 Trentham Road offer parking?
No, 2095 Trentham Road does not offer parking.
Does 2095 Trentham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2095 Trentham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2095 Trentham Road have a pool?
Yes, 2095 Trentham Road has a pool.
Does 2095 Trentham Road have accessible units?
No, 2095 Trentham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2095 Trentham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2095 Trentham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2095 Trentham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2095 Trentham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
