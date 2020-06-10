2095 Trentham Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool elevator bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

The finest real estate realizes the magic that lives in all of us, and that's what this gorgeous estate exudes. As you step into this home you'll discover that you're falling in love with the exceptional beauty that is defined in the architecture, the elegant lines of the interior design and the tranquility that comes from the most magnificent view of Lake Sherwood. Enter the front iron doors; pass the grand foyer and look through a magnificent carved arched window, and you are transported to an amazing Lake Como setting. As with most exceptional properties, this home has over the top features, attention to the most minimal detail, and three stories of living space with the most opulent materials such as limestone and wide plank hardwood flooring, roaring ceilings, artistic paint textures, chef's kitchen with AGA stove and walk-in commercial fridge, elevator, custom cabinetry, artisan iron doors and windows, Japanese soaking tub, pool deck with waterfall, and much more.