All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Find more places like
158 Upper Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Sherwood, CA
/
158 Upper Lake Road
Last updated January 23 2020 at 3:34 AM

158 Upper Lake Road

158 Upper Lake Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Sherwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

158 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Huge double lot with 57,639sf or 1.32 acres!!! This home is located in the rustic charm of Sherwood's lake community of Thistleberry with a Sherwood Development Home offering dramatic Mediterranean architecture and hillside location. Surrounded by the natural beauty, quiet locale and quaint character of this charming private neighborhood, this home is just a short stroll away from the lake, community docks and Maid Marian Park.This 4240 sq. ft residence features a formal living room, formal dining room, a large family room, kitchen, and octagonal breakfast room area, four bedrooms plus bonus room, four baths, laundry room and a 3 car garage. Its various living levels, both inside and out, offer a variety of peaceful & serene relaxing options. Interior has been updated with a transitional flair with highlights including contemporary accents and lighting. Backyard features a pool, Jacuzzi, covered patio area, built in BBQ and a grand upslope that can easily accommodate vineyard or fruittrees. Its a HUGE parcel with two lots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 158 Upper Lake Road have any available units?
158 Upper Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
What amenities does 158 Upper Lake Road have?
Some of 158 Upper Lake Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Upper Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
158 Upper Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Upper Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 158 Upper Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 158 Upper Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 158 Upper Lake Road offers parking.
Does 158 Upper Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Upper Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Upper Lake Road have a pool?
Yes, 158 Upper Lake Road has a pool.
Does 158 Upper Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 158 Upper Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Upper Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Upper Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Upper Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Upper Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Lake Sherwood 2 BedroomsLake Sherwood Apartments with BalconyLake Sherwood Apartments with ParkingLake Sherwood Apartments with PoolLake Sherwood Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAMontecito, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons