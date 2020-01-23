158 Upper Lake Road.

Amenities

Huge double lot with 57,639sf or 1.32 acres!!! This home is located in the rustic charm of Sherwood's lake community of Thistleberry with a Sherwood Development Home offering dramatic Mediterranean architecture and hillside location. Surrounded by the natural beauty, quiet locale and quaint character of this charming private neighborhood, this home is just a short stroll away from the lake, community docks and Maid Marian Park.This 4240 sq. ft residence features a formal living room, formal dining room, a large family room, kitchen, and octagonal breakfast room area, four bedrooms plus bonus room, four baths, laundry room and a 3 car garage. Its various living levels, both inside and out, offer a variety of peaceful & serene relaxing options. Interior has been updated with a transitional flair with highlights including contemporary accents and lighting. Backyard features a pool, Jacuzzi, covered patio area, built in BBQ and a grand upslope that can easily accommodate vineyard or fruittrees. Its a HUGE parcel with two lots.