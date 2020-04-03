All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

100 Upper Lake Road

100 Upper Lake Road · (805) 267-5885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Only a minute walk from the lake! Great floor plan with a very comfortable and charming feeling. Beautiful cherry wood floors throughout the downstairs. Formal living room with marble fireplace and dining room that opens to butler's pantry. Gourmet kitchen with Viking stove range and hood, walk-in pantry, stunning granite counters, Subzero refrigerator, breakfast nook, kitchen island with bar seating, and opens to family room. Huge family room with tons of light, built-ins, fireplace, and sliders to the backyard. 5 bedrooms total, 4 upstairs and a Office/Den/Bedroom down, 2 bedrooms share a great Jack & Jill bathroom. Master suite with sitting room, fireplace, his/hers walk-in closets, plus bathroom with steam shower and spa tub. Picturesque backyard with a huge gorgeous Oak tree, fruit and veggie garden & a BBQ Island with Quartzite counter-top, fire pit and fountain. Huge 4 Car garage. Double lot over 1/2 ac!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Upper Lake Road have any available units?
100 Upper Lake Road has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Upper Lake Road have?
Some of 100 Upper Lake Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Upper Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
100 Upper Lake Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Upper Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 100 Upper Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 100 Upper Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 100 Upper Lake Road does offer parking.
Does 100 Upper Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Upper Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Upper Lake Road have a pool?
No, 100 Upper Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 100 Upper Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 100 Upper Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Upper Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Upper Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Upper Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Upper Lake Road has units with air conditioning.
