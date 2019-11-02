All apartments in Lake San Marcos
942 Knoll Vista Dr.
Location

942 Knoll Vista Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
SPACIOUS 2 BD/2 BA - LAKE SAN MARCOS, Unit Laundry - Property Id: 158150

Enjoy a morning jog around the lake, or Explore the LakeHouse and St Marks Golf Club. Dine at Decoy restaurant or kayak across the lake at sunset.

2 BD/2 BA, large private patio off the living room, next to a green belt. The tile floor and green belt combo make this the perfect, Pet Friendly living arrangement. Includes Neutral Paint, Tile Counters, Oak Cabinets, All Appliances, Tile Floors, Mirror Closet, Washer/Dryer. Master BR has 2 oversized closets and green belt view. 2 Parking Spaces (1 carport, 2nd space).
Community Pool/Spa, Tennis.
4 Miles to Cal-State San Marcos! Award-Winning Schools: Discovery ES, San Elijo MS, San Marcos HS.

RENT $2200/mo, $2200 security. 1 small pet allowed (25 lbs max), pet rent $50/mo. Available Now! Water/Sewer/Trash included.

Private home for relaxing after a day on the course, at the pool, or nearby Carlsbad beaches (15 min). Vibrant community, fishing, boating, new restaurants and more
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158150p
Property Id 158150

(RLNE5210104)

