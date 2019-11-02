942 Knoll Vista Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

SPACIOUS 2 BD/2 BA - LAKE SAN MARCOS, Unit Laundry - Property Id: 158150



Enjoy a morning jog around the lake, or Explore the LakeHouse and St Marks Golf Club. Dine at Decoy restaurant or kayak across the lake at sunset.



2 BD/2 BA, large private patio off the living room, next to a green belt. The tile floor and green belt combo make this the perfect, Pet Friendly living arrangement. Includes Neutral Paint, Tile Counters, Oak Cabinets, All Appliances, Tile Floors, Mirror Closet, Washer/Dryer. Master BR has 2 oversized closets and green belt view. 2 Parking Spaces (1 carport, 2nd space).

Community Pool/Spa, Tennis.

4 Miles to Cal-State San Marcos! Award-Winning Schools: Discovery ES, San Elijo MS, San Marcos HS.



RENT $2200/mo, $2200 security. 1 small pet allowed (25 lbs max), pet rent $50/mo. Available Now! Water/Sewer/Trash included.



Private home for relaxing after a day on the course, at the pool, or nearby Carlsbad beaches (15 min). Vibrant community, fishing, boating, new restaurants and more

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158150p

Property Id 158150



(RLNE5210104)