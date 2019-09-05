All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Location

1912 Fairway Circle Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Fairway Circle Dr have any available units?
1912 Fairway Circle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1912 Fairway Circle Dr have?
Some of 1912 Fairway Circle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Fairway Circle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Fairway Circle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Fairway Circle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Fairway Circle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1912 Fairway Circle Dr offer parking?
No, 1912 Fairway Circle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Fairway Circle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Fairway Circle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Fairway Circle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Fairway Circle Dr has a pool.
Does 1912 Fairway Circle Dr have accessible units?
No, 1912 Fairway Circle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Fairway Circle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Fairway Circle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Fairway Circle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Fairway Circle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
