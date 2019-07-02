All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

1655 Via Brisa Del Lago

1655 via Brisa Del Lago · No Longer Available
Location

1655 via Brisa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Single Level Twinhome in Sunrise Point - Lake San Marcos - Sit back, relax, and enjoy your vacation style living in this beautifully upgraded townhome located in Sunrise Point at Lake San Marcos.

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features resort-style amenities, a patio, sun deck, and is walking distance to the lake. The private walkway is lined with bamboo and tropical plants and as you enter the front double doors, natural light fills the home. The custom paint and flooring provide a modern and peaceful tone.

The living room is open and spacious with vaulted ceilings, engineered wood flooring, and glass doors leading to your outdoor patio. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, new fixtures, quartz countertops, and an abundance of storage.

The bedrooms are spacious and have access to the front patio through sliding glass doors. The bathrooms have been upgraded with quartz countertops, new cabinets, and fixtures.

Being a part of the Lake San Marcos Community provides access to all of its amenities, including full-time security patrol, tennis courts, clubhouse activities, and the community pool/spa. However, the best part about Lake San Marcos living may be enjoying the sunsets as they reflect on the lake's calm water.

Price based on monthly rent, 1-year Lease
Tenant pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Cable, Internet
Landlord pays: HOA dues
Pets are not preferred
Property is also currently listed for sale.

Please call today for more details and information!
(760)736-3600

(RLNE3942221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago have any available units?
1655 Via Brisa Del Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago have?
Some of 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Via Brisa Del Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago offer parking?
No, 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago does not offer parking.
Does 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago have a pool?
Yes, 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago has a pool.
Does 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago have accessible units?
No, 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Via Brisa Del Lago does not have units with air conditioning.
