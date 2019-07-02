1655 Via Brisa Del Lago

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Single Level Twinhome in Sunrise Point - Lake San Marcos - Sit back, relax, and enjoy your vacation style living in this beautifully upgraded townhome located in Sunrise Point at Lake San Marcos.



This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features resort-style amenities, a patio, sun deck, and is walking distance to the lake. The private walkway is lined with bamboo and tropical plants and as you enter the front double doors, natural light fills the home. The custom paint and flooring provide a modern and peaceful tone.



The living room is open and spacious with vaulted ceilings, engineered wood flooring, and glass doors leading to your outdoor patio. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, new fixtures, quartz countertops, and an abundance of storage.



The bedrooms are spacious and have access to the front patio through sliding glass doors. The bathrooms have been upgraded with quartz countertops, new cabinets, and fixtures.



Being a part of the Lake San Marcos Community provides access to all of its amenities, including full-time security patrol, tennis courts, clubhouse activities, and the community pool/spa. However, the best part about Lake San Marcos living may be enjoying the sunsets as they reflect on the lake's calm water.



Price based on monthly rent, 1-year Lease

Tenant pays: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Cable, Internet

Landlord pays: HOA dues

Pets are not preferred

Property is also currently listed for sale.



Please call today for more details and information!

(760)736-3600



(RLNE3942221)