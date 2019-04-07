1651 Waterlily Way

Amenities
2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Gorgeous Lake San Marcos Condominium IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - Great location! Adorable Condominium-Lake San Marcos. Beautiful scenery, close to shopping, dining and easy access to Palomar Airport Road/San Marcos Blvd or Rancho Santa Fe. Well maintained and ready for move in.
- 2 Car Tandem Garage
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Granite Counter Tops/Modern colors
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Laundry-Stackable Washer/Dryer
- Laminate/tile on main living level, carpeted stairs and bedrooms
- Ceiling Fan
- Access to Lake San Marcos Facilities-tenant to register and pay any fees
- Plenty of storage
- Modern and bright
- Great Views
TERMS: 12-18 month lease available
APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox. Follow instructions from this link.
- PARKING: 2 Car Tandem Garage, Visitor and lots of Street Parking
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay SDGE, Water, Trash and Sewer included in monthly rent
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*
5th Avenue Property Management
888-264-3812
CABRE 01904403
5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE2013045)