1651 Waterlily Way

2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Gorgeous Lake San Marcos Condominium IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - Great location! Adorable Condominium-Lake San Marcos. Beautiful scenery, close to shopping, dining and easy access to Palomar Airport Road/San Marcos Blvd or Rancho Santa Fe. Well maintained and ready for move in.



- 2 Car Tandem Garage

- Fresh Paint Throughout

- Granite Counter Tops/Modern colors

- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Laundry-Stackable Washer/Dryer

- Laminate/tile on main living level, carpeted stairs and bedrooms

- Ceiling Fan

- Access to Lake San Marcos Facilities-tenant to register and pay any fees

- Plenty of storage

- Modern and bright

- Great Views



TERMS: 12-18 month lease available



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox. Follow instructions from this link.



- PARKING: 2 Car Tandem Garage, Visitor and lots of Street Parking



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay SDGE, Water, Trash and Sewer included in monthly rent



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*



5th Avenue Property Management

888-264-3812



CABRE 01904403



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE2013045)