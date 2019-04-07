All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1651 Waterlily Way
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1651 Waterlily Way

1651 Waterlily Way · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Waterlily Way, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Gorgeous Lake San Marcos Condominium IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY - Great location! Adorable Condominium-Lake San Marcos. Beautiful scenery, close to shopping, dining and easy access to Palomar Airport Road/San Marcos Blvd or Rancho Santa Fe. Well maintained and ready for move in.

- 2 Car Tandem Garage
- Fresh Paint Throughout
- Granite Counter Tops/Modern colors
- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Laundry-Stackable Washer/Dryer
- Laminate/tile on main living level, carpeted stairs and bedrooms
- Ceiling Fan
- Access to Lake San Marcos Facilities-tenant to register and pay any fees
- Plenty of storage
- Modern and bright
- Great Views

TERMS: 12-18 month lease available

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions. Small = under 35lbs no exception.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This home is on a self-showing lockbox. Follow instructions from this link.

- PARKING: 2 Car Tandem Garage, Visitor and lots of Street Parking

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay SDGE, Water, Trash and Sewer included in monthly rent

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Sorry, we do not accept section 8 currently*

5th Avenue Property Management
888-264-3812

CABRE 01904403

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE2013045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Waterlily Way have any available units?
1651 Waterlily Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1651 Waterlily Way have?
Some of 1651 Waterlily Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Waterlily Way currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Waterlily Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Waterlily Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Waterlily Way is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Waterlily Way offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Waterlily Way offers parking.
Does 1651 Waterlily Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 Waterlily Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Waterlily Way have a pool?
No, 1651 Waterlily Way does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Waterlily Way have accessible units?
No, 1651 Waterlily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Waterlily Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 Waterlily Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Waterlily Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1651 Waterlily Way does not have units with air conditioning.
