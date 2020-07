Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 3/2 home located in Lake San Marcos! This home is located on a private street on over a half an acre. The upper lot is not improved but is accessible and could be used for, outdoor seating, BBQ, etc. This home has a great water filtration system, plenty of fruit trees, A/C and a great Fireplace. Give us a call to see this exclusive home.