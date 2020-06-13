/
3 bedroom apartments
25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Arrowhead, CA
111 Saint Andrews
111 Saint Andrew's Drive, Lake Arrowhead, CA
Arrowhead Woods 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home - Rental in Lake Arrowhead, Wonderful home with off street parking. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a large family room. Living room has fireplace with nice high ceilings.
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.
368 Emerald
368 Emerald Way, Lake Arrowhead, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1602 sqft
Lake Arrowhead With A View! - Three bed two bath house in Lake Arrowhead. Has a large deck in the back with an amazing view of the lake. Two bedrooms upstairs and one down, this house has plenty of space. Call for appointment. (RLNE2497326)
27548 Ashwood Lane
27548 Ashwood Lane, Lake Arrowhead, CA
Make Lake Arrowhead Your Home Away From Home! This is not your typical rental! Situated in a gated community just a block from the lake! Why sit at home working during Covid 19 when you can have an amazing vacation every day while working.
25152 Valle
25152 Valle Drive, Crestline, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2280 sqft
Upscale View Home with Garage - Newly built upscale home with city lights and desert views. Granite counters, copper sink, double ovens. All bedrooms downstairs. The Master bath is spaciously appointed with a spa tub and large separate shower.
1470 RDG CARLA
1470 Ridge Drive, Running Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3443 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1470 RDG CARLA in Running Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
5549 Elm Ave.
5549 Elm Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in San Bernardino.
Blair Park
1437 W Marshall Boulevard
1437 West Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
Completely remodeled home. Large home ready to move in today. New Kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counter tops and island. New Laminate flooring throughout the entire home.
Kendall Hills
5051 Auburn Ave.
5051 Auburn Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1333 sqft
3/2 Single Family Pool Home for Lease in North San Bernardino! - - 1 year lease term. - All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications.
Verdemont
6888 Caitlin St
6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA
6888 Caitlin St Available 07/01/20 North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths.
DRNAG
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15
1480 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1265 sqft
Lovely Townhouse with Upgrades - Showings by appointment. Masks and social distancing required. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-level townhouse.
Wilson
2811 Mt View Ave
2811 North Mountain View Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1475 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING/CHECK STATUS NEXT WEEK >>>> North San Bernardino Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 3 bed, 2 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, fireplace, formal dining room, built in cabinets throughout, wall A/C in living room and
East Highlands
28770 Harwick Dr
28770 Harwick Drive, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2407 sqft
28770 Harwick Drive - Just Listed! Beautifully designed & decorated home in East Highland(No Association) Huge master bath & suite with 4 fixture bath and double sinks.
University
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.
18901 Vine St
18901 Vine Street, Hesperia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1456 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today. Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a great location. Room to roam. Ready for rent today.
San Gorgonio
2122 E Amanda Street
2122 Amanda Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house newly-partially remodeled in last 5 years, with newer paint, newer carpet, newer window coverings, and newer appliances.
East Highlands
6757 Grove Avenue
6757 Grove Avenue, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home. Great curb appeal. Beautiful neighborhood with convenient access to the freeway and shopping centers.
East Highlands
28448 Wild Rose Lane
28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1568 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
East Highlands
28412 Wild Rose Lane
28412 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1836 sqft
Ideally located lease in Highland! This newer built development is near Beattie Middle School! Easy access to freeways 330 and 10 leading to mountains, Loma Linda and Redlands. Property located in award-winning Redlands Unified School District.
Curtis
8035 Marilyn Street
8035 Marilyn Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
House is a single story, 3 bedrooms with 2 baths located in an area close to San Bernardino International Airport.
East Highlands
27991 Clifton Street
27991 Clifton Street, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1199 sqft
For showings, please contact Denice at (714) 614-7942 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! Cozy Highland Home on the east side of Boulder Ave. Spacious 2 car garage providing plenty of space for car, storage, and hobbies.
Downtown San Bernardino
143 E 4th Street
143 East 4th Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1 bath, stove, near bus, shopping, government offices, and parks. Spacious living room with large windows, small functional bedrooms and interior just painted. No pets. Water, rubbish, sewer included.
Hudson Park
1459 Morgan Rd.
1459 Morgan Road, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
972 sqft
1459 Morgan Rd. Available 05/15/20 (Section-8 OK) For Rent by Owner, 3-Bed House in San Bernardino near Cal State - 3-Bed/1-Bath House located in San Bernardino close to Cal State. New Carpet/Paint, Garage, Washer/Dryer hookups Qualifications: 1.
