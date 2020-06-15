428 Old Toll Road

Amenities

**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.



- Detached Home with approx. 1,950 Square Feet.



- 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.



- 2 Large Car Garage (both activated with remote controls).



- Large, Enclosed, Backyard.



- All of the Appliances are included: Large, Newer Top Mount Refrigerator, Washer, Gas Dryer, Microwave, Gas Stove, Double Electric Oven and Dishwasher.



- Living Room Sliders onto Large Patio Surrounded by Mature Landscaping.



- Lots of Privacy and Great Wooded Views from all Rooms.



- Separate Laundry Area with Washer & Gas Dryer Located in the Basement.



- Extra Large Storage Room with lots of Shelves located in the Basement.



- A Lot of Storage in all Bedrooms (Extra Deep Cabinets above the Sliding Door Closets) and in the Kitchen.



- Newer Central Heating and Ducting.



- First Floor: 2 Car Garage, Laundry Area and Storage Area



- Second Floor (Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout): Kitchen, Dining and Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Two Bedrooms and One Bathroom.



- Third Floor (Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout): Two Bedrooms, One Entirely Upgraded Bathroom

and a Type A framed great room



- Rent is $2,500.00 per Month, excluding all utilities



- Security Deposit is $3,800.00



- Minimum 12 Month Lease.



- OK with one Pet or Two at the most. Please Submit for Approval First.



- Non Smoking House, no exceptions, sorry



- Easy Commute to Blue Jay, Crestline, Rimforest, Running Springs, Twin Peaks, etc.



Thank you for your interest!



Marc



