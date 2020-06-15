All apartments in Lake Arrowhead
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

428 Old Toll Road

428 Old Toll Road · (949) 509-1048
Location

428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 428 Old Toll Road · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.

- Detached Home with approx. 1,950 Square Feet.

- 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.

- 2 Large Car Garage (both activated with remote controls).

- Large, Enclosed, Backyard.

- All of the Appliances are included: Large, Newer Top Mount Refrigerator, Washer, Gas Dryer, Microwave, Gas Stove, Double Electric Oven and Dishwasher.

- Living Room Sliders onto Large Patio Surrounded by Mature Landscaping.

- Lots of Privacy and Great Wooded Views from all Rooms.

- Separate Laundry Area with Washer & Gas Dryer Located in the Basement.

- Extra Large Storage Room with lots of Shelves located in the Basement.

- A Lot of Storage in all Bedrooms (Extra Deep Cabinets above the Sliding Door Closets) and in the Kitchen.

- Newer Central Heating and Ducting.

- First Floor: 2 Car Garage, Laundry Area and Storage Area

- Second Floor (Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout): Kitchen, Dining and Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Two Bedrooms and One Bathroom.

- Third Floor (Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout): Two Bedrooms, One Entirely Upgraded Bathroom
and a Type A framed great room

- Rent is $2,500.00 per Month, excluding all utilities

- Security Deposit is $3,800.00

- Minimum 12 Month Lease.

- OK with one Pet or Two at the most. Please Submit for Approval First.

- Non Smoking House, no exceptions, sorry

- Easy Commute to Blue Jay, Crestline, Rimforest, Running Springs, Twin Peaks, etc.

Thank you for your interest!

Marc

(RLNE5614922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

