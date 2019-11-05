884 Via Mendoza

Amenities

Welcome to your new home in Laguna Woods! This wonderful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is available as a long-term unfurnished rental. Easy access on ground level with just a 1/2 of flight of stairs up to the unit! Enjoy the views from this top floor unit, without having all the stairs! A shared front porch welcomes you to this spacious home, which features tons of natural light and extras storage space! Large kitchen features white appliances, a dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Adjacent dining room flows into the huge living room! Enjoy indoor/outdoor living with the balcony that runs the length of the unit, with multiple sliding doors! Down the hall, there is a large second bedroom & hall bathroom. The Master Suite features its own private bathroom, mirror closets, and tons of storage space! Just across the parking lot is the community laundry room. Minutes to all of the wonderful amenities that Laguna Woods Village has to offer: pools, clubhouses, golf, parks, and more! With easy access to the 5 freeway, this is active 55+ living at its best! Tenant to pay United Mutual registration fees.