402 Avenida Castilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court

Nicely furnished Seville. One bedroom and bath on the first floor and the 2nd bedroom/loft full bath on the 2nd floor, both bedrooms have king size beds. The kitchen has been updated with raised granite counters and a pass through from the kitchen to the living room, first floor has tile throughout. The kitchen is fully equipped and there a towels and lindens, it is move in ready complete with a washer and dryer. The property is a short term only rental from 1/28/16 to 4/30/16, furnished. Laguna Woods offers many amenities and activating:27 hole golf course as well as a 9 hole executive golf courses,stop at the 19th restaurant after your golf game and enjoy a great nice meal or just have your favorite drink at the friendly bar.There is a driving range, tennis courts,2 fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center were you can board your horse,library,state of the art theater,clubhouses,5 pools, walking trails.Over 200 social clubs,many craft studio's that have knowledgeable volunteers and much more!Free bus service that provides residents with transportation within the community and to local shopping centers,restaurants,and medical facilities.