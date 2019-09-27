All apartments in Laguna Woods
2392 Via Mariposa

2392 Via Mariposa West · No Longer Available
Location

2392 Via Mariposa West, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
End-unit Garden Villa in the golf course with panoramic course views is finally available for new residents. This 2-bed 2-bath condo features smooth ceilings, new carpets in the living room and bedrooms, wood-like laminate floor else where except tiled bathrooms; plantation shutters; a large refrigerator, a range and a dish washer. The unit is conveniently located to stroll along the golf course and to walk to the Clubhouse 4 that is popular for art and craft programs. Come to enjoy all the ammenities this active 55+ community provides: 24-hr security service, guarded gates, 7 clubhouses, 2 golf courses, 5 pools, 2 fitness centers, 10 tennis courts, 2 garden centers, horse stables, a library, a performing art center, RV parking lots, free bus services and much more...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2392 Via Mariposa have any available units?
2392 Via Mariposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 2392 Via Mariposa have?
Some of 2392 Via Mariposa's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2392 Via Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
2392 Via Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2392 Via Mariposa pet-friendly?
No, 2392 Via Mariposa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2392 Via Mariposa offer parking?
Yes, 2392 Via Mariposa offers parking.
Does 2392 Via Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2392 Via Mariposa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2392 Via Mariposa have a pool?
Yes, 2392 Via Mariposa has a pool.
Does 2392 Via Mariposa have accessible units?
No, 2392 Via Mariposa does not have accessible units.
Does 2392 Via Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2392 Via Mariposa has units with dishwashers.
Does 2392 Via Mariposa have units with air conditioning?
No, 2392 Via Mariposa does not have units with air conditioning.

