2392 Via Mariposa

Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

End-unit Garden Villa in the golf course with panoramic course views is finally available for new residents. This 2-bed 2-bath condo features smooth ceilings, new carpets in the living room and bedrooms, wood-like laminate floor else where except tiled bathrooms; plantation shutters; a large refrigerator, a range and a dish washer. The unit is conveniently located to stroll along the golf course and to walk to the Clubhouse 4 that is popular for art and craft programs. Come to enjoy all the ammenities this active 55+ community provides: 24-hr security service, guarded gates, 7 clubhouses, 2 golf courses, 5 pools, 2 fitness centers, 10 tennis courts, 2 garden centers, horse stables, a library, a performing art center, RV parking lots, free bus services and much more...