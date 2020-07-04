2103 Ronda Granada

Amenities
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs). Large skylight in kitchen highlights the newer countertops and refinished cabinetry. New laminate flooring has been installed throughout the entire home and a ceiling fan in the master bedroom. New Mitsubishi ductless central heat/air units in living and bedroom. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Enjoy golf in this gated 55+ adult community, ideally located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean! Amenities include: 27 hole championship golf course, tennis, pools and spas, fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, billiards, library, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, 200+ social clubs and much more. AVAIL 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum).