Laguna Woods, CA
2103 Ronda Granada
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

2103 Ronda Granada

2103 Ronda Granada · (702) 429-0738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2103 Ronda Granada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit S · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Laguna Woods Rental now available between 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum). Fully furnished and remodeled. Ideally located on ground level with parking spot just a short walk from front door (no stairs). Large skylight in kitchen highlights the newer countertops and refinished cabinetry. New laminate flooring has been installed throughout the entire home and a ceiling fan in the master bedroom. New Mitsubishi ductless central heat/air units in living and bedroom. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Enjoy golf in this gated 55+ adult community, ideally located just a few minutes' drive from the beautiful Laguna Beach and the Pacific Ocean! Amenities include: 27 hole championship golf course, tennis, pools and spas, fitness centers, lawn bowling, equestrian center, billiards, library, 7 clubhouses, walking trails, 200+ social clubs and much more. AVAIL 5/1/2020-12/31/2020 (4-month minimum).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Ronda Granada have any available units?
2103 Ronda Granada has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2103 Ronda Granada have?
Some of 2103 Ronda Granada's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Ronda Granada currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Ronda Granada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Ronda Granada pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Ronda Granada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada offers parking.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada have a pool?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada has a pool.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada have accessible units?
No, 2103 Ronda Granada does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 Ronda Granada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Ronda Granada have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2103 Ronda Granada has units with air conditioning.
