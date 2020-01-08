103 Via Estrada

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse courtyard parking pool tennis court

Fully remodeled light and bright Cordoba with modern alterations and renovations. Expanded kitchen with partition wall removed creating an dramatic great room, breakfast bar and extra storage. Open atrium providing additional exterior space for evening dining room under the stars. Bathroom split completed with 2 designer tiled showers, new vanities and fixtures. Addition of a large Interior laundry closet. Central heating and air. Dual pane vinyl windows installed throughout the property. Remodeled kitchen includes all new cabinets, breakfast bar, quartz counter tops, and new appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel sink and garbage disposal. New laminate wood flooring throughout the interior and porcelain tile throughout courtyard. Scraped ceilings, designer paint and new moldings throughout interior. Skylights in atrium and kitchen bring in natural light. Recessed lighting throughout kitchen and living room. Ceiling fans and lighting in each bedroom. 2 bedroom 2 bath single level with direct walk up access. Carport with lots of storage located near unit. Expansive enclosed patio offering privacy, storage and an excellent space for entertaining. Situated in the Laguna Woods 55+ community with access to extensive amenities including multiple clubhouses, pools, tennis, pickle ball, paddle tennis, horseback riding, golf and so much more!