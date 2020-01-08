All apartments in Laguna Woods
Find more places like 103 Via Estrada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Woods, CA
/
103 Via Estrada
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

103 Via Estrada

103 Via Estrada · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

103 Via Estrada, Laguna Woods, CA 92637

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
Fully remodeled light and bright Cordoba with modern alterations and renovations. Expanded kitchen with partition wall removed creating an dramatic great room, breakfast bar and extra storage. Open atrium providing additional exterior space for evening dining room under the stars. Bathroom split completed with 2 designer tiled showers, new vanities and fixtures. Addition of a large Interior laundry closet. Central heating and air. Dual pane vinyl windows installed throughout the property. Remodeled kitchen includes all new cabinets, breakfast bar, quartz counter tops, and new appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel sink and garbage disposal. New laminate wood flooring throughout the interior and porcelain tile throughout courtyard. Scraped ceilings, designer paint and new moldings throughout interior. Skylights in atrium and kitchen bring in natural light. Recessed lighting throughout kitchen and living room. Ceiling fans and lighting in each bedroom. 2 bedroom 2 bath single level with direct walk up access. Carport with lots of storage located near unit. Expansive enclosed patio offering privacy, storage and an excellent space for entertaining. Situated in the Laguna Woods 55+ community with access to extensive amenities including multiple clubhouses, pools, tennis, pickle ball, paddle tennis, horseback riding, golf and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Via Estrada have any available units?
103 Via Estrada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Woods, CA.
What amenities does 103 Via Estrada have?
Some of 103 Via Estrada's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Via Estrada currently offering any rent specials?
103 Via Estrada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Via Estrada pet-friendly?
No, 103 Via Estrada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Woods.
Does 103 Via Estrada offer parking?
Yes, 103 Via Estrada offers parking.
Does 103 Via Estrada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Via Estrada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Via Estrada have a pool?
Yes, 103 Via Estrada has a pool.
Does 103 Via Estrada have accessible units?
No, 103 Via Estrada does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Via Estrada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Via Estrada has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Via Estrada have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Via Estrada does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Laguna Woods 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLaguna Woods 2 Bedroom Apartments
Laguna Woods Apartments with BalconiesLaguna Woods Apartments with Garages
Laguna Woods Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College