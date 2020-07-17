All apartments in Lafayette
3434 Woodview Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:28 AM

3434 Woodview Dr

3434 Woodview Drive · (925) 253-2525
Location

3434 Woodview Drive, Lafayette, CA 94549
St. Mary's Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 5062 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Nestled at the end of Woodview Dr. this home is located in a private setting with panoramic views. It includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 5062 sq.ft. on 3.08 acres. Totally solar with an abundance of light throughout, a flexible floor plan, gourmet kitchen that opens to the great room, an exercise room, 3 fireplaces and a 3 car garage, this is the perfect definition of a family house. This home has both inside and outside entertaining areas perfect for both family and friends. Beautiful country setting just minutes to downtown Lafayette.Includes gardener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Woodview Dr have any available units?
3434 Woodview Dr has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3434 Woodview Dr have?
Some of 3434 Woodview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 Woodview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Woodview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Woodview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3434 Woodview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 3434 Woodview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3434 Woodview Dr offers parking.
Does 3434 Woodview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 Woodview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Woodview Dr have a pool?
No, 3434 Woodview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3434 Woodview Dr have accessible units?
No, 3434 Woodview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Woodview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 Woodview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3434 Woodview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3434 Woodview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
