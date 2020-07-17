3434 Woodview Dr

Amenities

Ann Sharf - Agt: 925-2532525 - Nestled at the end of Woodview Dr. this home is located in a private setting with panoramic views. It includes 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 5062 sq.ft. on 3.08 acres. Totally solar with an abundance of light throughout, a flexible floor plan, gourmet kitchen that opens to the great room, an exercise room, 3 fireplaces and a 3 car garage, this is the perfect definition of a family house. This home has both inside and outside entertaining areas perfect for both family and friends. Beautiful country setting just minutes to downtown Lafayette.Includes gardener