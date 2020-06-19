6043 Birdie Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful three bedrooms three bath North La Verne home sits on the prestigious Sierra La Verne Country

Club. Come and enjoy La Verne at it's finest! The serene setting of the foothills, golf course and trails will take your breath away.

The living room offers plenty of light and dramatic high ceilings. The Master Suite has an additional room that can be used for an

office or nursery, two closets, a dressing area and oversized tub. The large kitchen opens to a lovely den with a view of the golf

course. This home offers a three-car garage for plenty of parking space, beautiful landscaping, and award-winning schools