Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

6043 Birdie Drive

6043 Birdie Drive · (626) 393-5315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6043 Birdie Drive, La Verne, CA 91750
North La Verne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful three bedrooms three bath North La Verne home sits on the prestigious Sierra La Verne Country
Club. Come and enjoy La Verne at it's finest! The serene setting of the foothills, golf course and trails will take your breath away.
The living room offers plenty of light and dramatic high ceilings. The Master Suite has an additional room that can be used for an
office or nursery, two closets, a dressing area and oversized tub. The large kitchen opens to a lovely den with a view of the golf
course. This home offers a three-car garage for plenty of parking space, beautiful landscaping, and award-winning schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6043 Birdie Drive have any available units?
6043 Birdie Drive has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6043 Birdie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6043 Birdie Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6043 Birdie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6043 Birdie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Verne.
Does 6043 Birdie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6043 Birdie Drive does offer parking.
Does 6043 Birdie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6043 Birdie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6043 Birdie Drive have a pool?
No, 6043 Birdie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6043 Birdie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6043 Birdie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6043 Birdie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6043 Birdie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6043 Birdie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6043 Birdie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
